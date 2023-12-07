Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Se (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Se (221Kw) L494 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1690 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2923 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|4879 mm
|Width
|2073 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2083 kg
|Gcm
|5900 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|817 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|211 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|185 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|256 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|211 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|295/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salwa2Te0Ea000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- CD/DVD Player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Monitoring
- Drive Pro Pack
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- InControl Touch Navigation
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- On-board Charger
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated, Mem & App Lights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Rear Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Xenon Headlights - LED Signature
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 3 Zone - $1,890
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $3,370
- Active High Beam Control - $330
- Activity Key - $930
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $460
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,520
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,250
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,960
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $5,960
- Black Painted Roof - $1,470
- Climate & Convenience Pack - $5,130
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $460
- Climate Comfort Pack - $12,390
- Cold Climate Pack - $6,630
- Convenience Pack - $3,545
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $710
- Driver Assist Pack - $11,848
- Driver Pack - $1,080
- Digital TV - $2,140
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $460
- Entertainment Pack - $9,680
- Extended Trim Finisher - Aluminium - $1,620
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box - $840
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,670
- Home Link - $700
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $270
- Heated Steering Wheel - $510
- InControl Secure - $1,330
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special - $2,310
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,150
- Morzine Headlining - $930
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL - $2,450
- Metallic Paint - $2,200
- Metallic Paint Premium - $4,420
- Power Front Seats 16 Way - Memory & Wing Headrests - $4,880
- Park Pack - $1,310
- Park Pro Pack - $2,840
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $860
- Park Heating Remote Control - $3,470
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory - $4,570
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,250
- Rear Privacy Glass - $950
- Soft Door Close - $1,150
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Smartphone Pack - $520
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Suedecloth Headlining - $3,890
- Surround Sound System - $3,050
- Special Veneer - $930
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $950
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Third Row Seats - $3,890
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $8,500
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $14,450
- Vision Pack - $3,940
- Wade Sensing - $700
Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$152,100
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$192,800
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$169,600
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$182,800
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,200
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$153,500
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$194,500
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$171,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$184,500
|P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$176,000
|D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,961
|D250 Se (183Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$146,000
|D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$198,261
|D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$174,911
|P360 Se (265Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$151,800
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$161,661
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$173,761
|P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$188,716
|P460E Phev Autobiogr (338Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$212,105