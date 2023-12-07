WhichCar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Se (221Kw) L494 My21.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Se (221Kw) L494 My21.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Si4 Se (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1683 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4879 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2027 kg
Gcm 5900 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2900 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 211 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
CO2 Extra 185 g/km
CO2 Urban 256 g/km
CO2 Combined 211 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 221 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salwa2Ax0La000021
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs

D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $152,100
D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $192,800
D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $169,600
P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $182,800
P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $174,200