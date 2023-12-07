WhichCar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 S/C Hse Dynamic (386Kw) L494 My21.5 5.0L Petrol 5D Wagon

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 S/C Hse Dynamic (386Kw) L494 My21.5 5.0L Petrol 5D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 S/C Hse Dynamic (386Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1683 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4879 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2252 kg
Gcm 6600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 294 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.8 L/100km
CO2 Extra 236 g/km
CO2 Urban 411 g/km
CO2 Combined 294 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 625 Nm
Makimum Power 386 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R21
Rear Tyre 275/45 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21
Rear Rim Size 9.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salwa2Ae1La000031
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

