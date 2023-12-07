WhichCar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 R-Dynamic Se (221Kw) L560 My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 R-Dynamic Se (221Kw) L560 My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D300 R-Dynamic Se (221Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1640 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4797 mm
Width 2041 mm
Kerb Weight 1954 kg
Gcm 5110 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2610 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 656 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
CO2 Extra 158 g/km
CO2 Urban 212 g/km
CO2 Combined 178 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 221 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Integral Link, Independent, Integral Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salya2Kexka124404
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs

P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,898
D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $122,553
P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $156,403
P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,503
P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $131,198
Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $143,508
Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $132,153