Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 Hse (184Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 Hse (184Kw) L560 My20 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1640 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1657 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4797 mm
|Width
|2041 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1799 kg
|Gcm
|4900 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|701 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|173 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|208 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|173 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|184 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9X91
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Integral Link, Independent, Integral Torsion Bar
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salya2Xexka124405
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- Audio Remote Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- All Season Tyres
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Roof
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Diesel Particulate Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Gradient Release Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Head Restraints
- Headrests Rear
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Number Plate Light
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Power Front Seats 22 Way - Climate, Massage & Mem
- Power Child Locks
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated & App Lights
- Professional Navigation System
- Pro Services
- Pro Services with WIFI
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Running Boards - Aluminium
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Suedecloth Interior Pack
- Selective Catalytic Reduction
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Subwoofer
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- 350mm Front Brakes - $570
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,940
- Activity Key - $960
- All Surface Progress Control - $640
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $780
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,080
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $390
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Bright Metal Pedals - $740
- Black Painted Roof - $1,260
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $480
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting - $540
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,330
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $380
- Climate Pack - $2,397
- Configurable Dynamics - $940
- Convenience Pack - $1,390
- Driver Assist Pack - $223
- Dynamic Handling Package - $1,710
- Digital TV - $2,220
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $800
- Extended Trim Finisher - Carbon Fibre - $3,240
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,770
- Exterior Pack - Black - Premium - $4,500
- Exterior Pack - Premium - $2,310
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $320
- Home Link - $740
- Headlining Special
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special - $640
- Illuminated Loadspace Scuff Plate - $940
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,060
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox - $430
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $2,620
- Matrix-laser LED headlights with signature DRL - $3,900
- Power Front Seats 14 Way - Heated - $3,497
- Power Fr Seats 18 Way - Clim, Mass, Mem, Heat Rear
- Power Front Seats 18 Way - Climate, Massage & Mem
- Pwr Fr Seats 22 Way - Clim, Mass, Mem, Heat Rear - $804
- Park Pack - $1,313
- Power Adjustable Steering Column - $440
- Park Heating Remote Control - $3,470
- Premium Mats - $640
- Premium Textile & Suedecloth Seats
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $3,690
- 8 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,490
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $940
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish - $940
- Rear Privacy Glass - $890
- Rear Seat Remote Release - $300
- Suedecloth Steering Wheel - $530
- Surround Camera System - $1,650
- Secure Tracker - $1,370
- Signature Sound System - $5,640
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,550
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,370
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,630
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - $440
- Special Veneer - Black - $740
- Spare Wheel 18 inch - $1,001
- Spare Wheel 19 inch - $1,201
- Spare Wheel 20 inch - $1,401
- Spare Wheel 21 inch - $1,601
- Spare Wheel 22 inch - $1,801
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $530
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Textile Pack - Premium
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Technology Pack - $5,840
- Terrain Response 2 - $430
- Wade Sensing - $702
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $560
Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,898
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,553
|P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,403
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,503
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$131,198
|Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,508
|Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$132,153