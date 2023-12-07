WhichCar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw) L560 My21 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw) L560 My21 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1644 mm
Tracking Rear 1663 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1678 mm
Length 4797 mm
Width 2041 mm
Kerb Weight 2018 kg
Gcm 5170 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2670 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 202 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 162 g/km
CO2 Urban 271 g/km
CO2 Combined 202 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R21
Rear Tyre 265/45 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salya2Au3Mc123457
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

