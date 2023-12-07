Specifications for the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 R-Dynamic Hse (294Kw) L560 My21 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1663 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1678 mm
|Length
|4797 mm
|Width
|2041 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2018 kg
|Gcm
|5170 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2670 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|202 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|162 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|271 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|202 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Salya2Au3Mc123457
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 325mm Rear Brakes
- 380mm Front Brakes
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Air Quality Sensor
- All Season Tyres
- Aluminium Trim Finishers
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cabin Lighting
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Full Leather Steering Wheel
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Forward Traffic Detection
- Forward Vehicle Guidance
- Global Lock/Unlock Switch - Drivers Door
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Rear Windshield with Timer
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Individual Trim Finishers
- Keyless Entry
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lock Only Switch - Front Passenger Door
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upgrade - Extended
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Metal Treadplates - Front with Branding
- Open Differential
- Online Pack
- Power Front Seats 22 Way - Climate, Massage & Mem
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Satin Chrome
- Perimeter Alarm
- Pivi Pro - Connected
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Socket Pack 1
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Collision Monitor
- R-Dynamic Exterior Pack
- Remote Infotainment System
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Traffic Monitor
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System - 3D
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Standard IP Cap Ends
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Single Speed Transfer Box
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Steel
- Traction Control System
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response with Dynamic Program
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Unpainted Brake Calipers
- USB Input Socket
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wade Sensing
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,910
- Activity Key - $960
- All Surface Progress Control - $640
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,300
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $390
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $2,080
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Black Pack - $2,180
- Black Painted Roof - $1,425
- Cabin Air Ionisation with Filter - $480
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,330
- Click & Go Integrated Base Unit - $340
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $380
- Chrome IP End Caps - $210
- Configurable Dynamics - $940
- Convenience Pack - $1,700
- Dynamic Handling Package - $1,710
- Electronic Active Diff - Torque Vectoring Braking - $1,110
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $800
- Exterior Pack - Black - Premium - $4,500
- Fog Lights - Front - $403
- Hot Climate Pack - $2,395
- Home Link - $740
- Heated Steering Wheel - $530
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Illuminated Metal Treadplates Front - Branded - $640
- Intrusion Sensor - $1,060
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox - $430
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - Full - $2,620
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining - Light Oyster
- Matrix-laser LED headlights with signature DRL - $3,900
- Metallic Paint - $1,780
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,550
- No Badge
- Pwr Fr Seats 22 Way - Clim, Mass, Mem, Heat Rear - $806
- Park Assist - $620
- Premium Mats - $640
- Power Socket Pack 2 - $290
- Power Socket Pack 3 - $360
- Premium Upgrade Interior Pack - $2,465
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $940
- Roof Rails - Silver Finish - $940
- Rear Privacy Glass - $890
- Rear Spoiler Special - $300
- Secure Tracker - $300
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,300
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $19,177
- Signature Sound System - $8,640
- Smoke Pack - $80
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,570
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $4,420
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,630
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - $220
- Special Veneer - Black - $530
- Spare Wheel 19 inch - $1,201
- Spare Wheel 20 inch - $1,401
- Spare Wheel 21 inch - $1,601
- Spare Wheel 22 inch - $1,801
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $530
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $850
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $1,000
- Technology Pack - $5,840
- Terrain Response 2 with Dynamic Program - $430
- Towing Eye - Rear - $286
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $8,500
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $13,077
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $560
Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,898
|D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$122,553
|P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$156,403
|P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$140,503
|P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$131,198
|Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$143,508
|Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$132,153