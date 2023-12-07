WhichCar
2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo M161 My21 3.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

e55b1b8a/2020 maserati levante trofeo 3 8l petrol 4d wagon 052f0178
2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo M161 My21 3.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1624 mm
Tracking Rear 1676 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 3004 mm
Height 1698 mm
Length 5020 mm
Width 1968 mm
Kerb Weight 2170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2825 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 313 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
CO2 Combined 313 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 730 Nm
Makimum Power 441 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/40 R21
Rear Tyre 295/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9.0Jx21
Rear Rim Size 10.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adjustable Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Adjustable Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zn6Zu61D00X123456
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Levante pricing and specs

GT Hybrid 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $143,900
Modena 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $195,000
Modena S 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $198,500
Trofeo 4D Wagon 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $297,000
GT Hybrid 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $142,400