Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG Glb 35 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-AMG Glb 35 4Matic X247 My20.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1612 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1591 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2829 mm
|Height
|1660 mm
|Length
|4650 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1839 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|161 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|230 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W1N2476512W000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Seven Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window - Front
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Sound System
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adaptive High Beam Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Amazon Alexa
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- AMG Brake Calipers
- AMG Leather Package
- AMG Performance Leather Steering Wheel - Nappa
- AMG Exhaust System with Silent Start
- AMG High Performance Braking System
- AMG Body Styling
- AMG Drive Unit
- AMG Radiator Grille
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Rear Seat
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Air Vents - Black with Chrome Surround
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Breakdown Management
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Front Splitter
- Black Headliner
- Black Sill Inserts
- Black Rear Apron
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Tailpipes
- Centre Console Storage Roller Blind
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Comfort Control
- Comfort Suspension
- Comfort Pack
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Comfort Sports Seats
- Carbon Structure Trim
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Designer Key
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Display Screen 10.25 inch
- Dynamic Select
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- ECO Indicator
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Electronic Damper Control
- Easy Entry System Third Row Seating
- Electric Pump
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Apron
- First Aid Kit
- Global Positioning System
- Google Services
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Keyless Go
- Key with Emblem
- LED High Performance Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Locking Verification
- MBUX Personalisation
- Multi Contour Front Seats
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Maintenance Management
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Pack
- Navigation System
- Night Pack
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Park Pack
- Parktronic
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Personal Profile
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Progressive Line
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Rear Apron
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Semi Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Safety Pack
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Pack
- Silk Matt Trim
- Service Pack
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Telediagnostics
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Theft Notification
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Third Row Seats
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Twin Tailpipes
- USB Input Socket
- Velour Floor Mats
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- AMG Exclusive Pack - $2,490
- AMG Track Pace - $490
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,290
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $790
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $1,990
- Climatised Front Seats - $790
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $290
- Communications Pack - $2,490
- Comfort Seat Pack - $1,390
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,990
- Exclusive Pack - $2,990
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Non-metallic Paint
- Protection Package - $790
- Vision Pack - $2,690
- Wood Grain Trim - $590
Current Mercedes-AMG Glb pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 4Matic 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD
|$102,900
|35 4Matic 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD
|$100,300