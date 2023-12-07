WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-AMG Glb 35 4Matic X247 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

017d1bb3/2020 mercedes amg glb 35 4matic 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04ab014e
2020 Mercedes-AMG Glb 35 4Matic X247 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-AMG Glb 35 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1612 mm
Tracking Rear 1591 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 2829 mm
Height 1660 mm
Length 4650 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1839 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 161 g/km
CO2 Urban 230 g/km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 255/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W1N2476512W000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Glb pricing and specs

35 4Matic 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $102,900
35 4Matic 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $100,300