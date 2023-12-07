WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Gla
  4. 250 4Matic Edition 1

2020 Mercedes-Benz Gla 250 4Matic Edition 1 H247 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

80381fa2/2020 mercedes benz gla 250 4matic edition 1 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 04a3014d
2020 Mercedes-Benz Gla 250 4Matic Edition 1 H247 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Gla 250 4Matic Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Gla News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1592 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2729 mm
Height 1615 mm
Length 4417 mm
Width 1834 mm
Kerb Weight 1525 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2125 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 170 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 143 g/km
CO2 Urban 220 g/km
CO2 Combined 170 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 165 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 Zr20
Rear Tyre 255/40 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number W1N2477472$000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Gla pricing and specs

200 (Mhev) 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $68,900
200 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $68,900
250 4Matic 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $78,900