Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Gla 250 4Matic Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mercedes-Benz Gla 250 4Matic Edition 1 H247 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1592 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|2729 mm
|Height
|1615 mm
|Length
|4417 mm
|Width
|1834 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1525 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2125 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|51 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|220 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|170 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|165 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|W1N2477472$000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- Attention Assist
- Active Brake Assist
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window - Front
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Sound System
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Active High Beam Assist Plus
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Amazon Alexa
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Alarm System/Tow Away Protection/Int Surveillance
- AMG Equipment Line
- AMG Styling
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Headliner
- Black Interior
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Centre Console Storage Roller Blind
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Compatible Apps
- Comfort Suspension
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Contrast Stitching
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cargo Securing Kit
- Comfort Seats Rear
- Comfort Sports Seats
- Carbon Structure Trim
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Designer Key
- Digital Instrument Display
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Display Screen 10.25 inch
- Dynamic Select
- ECO Indicator
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Easy-pack Tailgate
- Exit Warnings System
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Special
- Global Positioning System
- Google Services
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hands Free Access
- Heated Front Seats
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Keyless Go
- Keyless Go Comfort Package
- Load Through Hatch
- Lowered Suspension
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Locking Verification
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mirror Pack
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media Pack
- Navigation System - Hard Disc
- Off Road Engineering Package
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Parking Package with 360 Degree Camera
- Parktronic
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Automatic
- Pre-collision Systems
- Progressive Line
- Pelvis Side Airbags
- PreSafe
- Radio AM/FM
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Entertainment System Preparation
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Semi Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Sports Direct Steer System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Pack
- Software Updates
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Twin Exhaust
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Assist
- Upholstery - Artico/Dynamica
- USB Input Socket
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Wireless Device Charger
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- AMG Exclusive Pack - $3,690
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,990
- Climatised Front Seats - $790
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat - $290
- Communications Pack - $2,490
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,990
- Fog Lights - LED - $390
- Multi Contour Front Seats - $1,190
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Non-metallic Paint
- Night Pack - $990
- Rear Seats with Fore/Aft Adjustment - $790
- Sports pack - $2,490
- Vision Pack - $1,190
- Wood Grain Trim - $590
Current Mercedes-Benz Gla pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|200 (Mhev) 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$68,900
|200 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$68,900
|250 4Matic 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$78,900