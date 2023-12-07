WhichCar
2020 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 4Matic C253 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2020 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 4Matic C253 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Glc 300 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1618 mm
Tracking Rear 1645 mm
Ground Clearance 186 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1602 mm
Length 4642 mm
Width 1890 mm
Kerb Weight 1869 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 181 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 147 g/km
CO2 Urban 239 g/km
CO2 Combined 181 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number W&*2533842#000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Glc pricing and specs

300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,200
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $100,800
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $106,600
300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $114,000
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD $103,370
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $113,900
300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $111,100