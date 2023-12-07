Specifications for the 2020 Mitsubishi Express Glx Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mitsubishi Express Glx Lwb Sn My22 1.6L Diesel 4D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|3498 mm
|Height
|1971 mm
|Length
|5399 mm
|Width
|1956 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Gcm
|5060 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3060 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|187 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16C
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Panhard Rod, Reinforced Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfkfl00#%S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 1 DIN Head Unit
- 280mm Rear Brakes
- 296mm Front Brakes
- 2 Stage Door Unlocking - Remote
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Audio Streaming
- Barn Doors
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake Override System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking
- Cloth Upholstery
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Blindspot Mirror in Passenger Sunvisor
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Embedded Navigation
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Armrest - Folding
- Grip Control
- Grip X-Tend
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry
- Laptop Storage
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Temperature Control
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbag - Driver
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Steel Wheels
- Tail Lights - Incandescent
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Solid Paint