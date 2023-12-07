WhichCar
2020 Mitsubishi Express Glx Swb Sn My21 1.6L Diesel 4D Van

2020 Mitsubishi Express Glx Swb Sn My21 1.6L Diesel 4D Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2020 Mitsubishi Express Glx Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1628 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 3098 mm
Height 1971 mm
Length 4999 mm
Width 1956 mm
Kerb Weight 1810 kg
Gcm 4960 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2960 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1150 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 150 g/km
CO2 Urban 187 g/km
CO2 Combined 164 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16C
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16C
Front Rim Size 6Jx16
Rear Rim Size 6Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Panhard Rod, Reinforced Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Lh Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfkfl00#Ls123456
Country Manufactured Japan