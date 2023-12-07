Specifications for the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls 7 Seat (2Wd). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls 7 Seat (2Wd) Zl My20 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|4655 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1410 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1985 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|575 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|211 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|124 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfxtgf8Wl@123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Pearlescent Paint - $690
Current Mitsubishi Outlander pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aspire 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$43,700
|Aspire 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$46,200
|Black Edition 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$41,900
|Es 5 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$36,800
|Es 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$38,600
|Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$39,200
|Exceed Tourer 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$53,800
|Exceed 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$51,300
|Ls 7 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, AWD
|$42,600
|Phev Exceed 5+2 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$67,600
|Phev Aspire 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,200
|Phev Exceed Tour 5+2 St (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$70,000
|Phev Es 5 Seat (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.4L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,900
|Ls 7 Seat (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, Cvt Auto 8 Speed, FWD
|$40,200
