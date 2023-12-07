Specifications for the 2020 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Mitsubishi Triton Glx (4X4) Mr My21 2.4L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1520 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1780 mm
|Length
|5305 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1955 kg
|Gcm
|5885 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|945 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|225 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|204 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|261 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|225 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16 111S
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16 111S
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|VIN Number
|Mmajykl10Gh000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 294mm Front Brakes
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- All Terrain Tyres
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Active Traction Control
- Audio Streaming
- Body Coloured Roof
- Black Door Handles - Exterior
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Brake Lights - LED
- Brake Override System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Compact disc player
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Upholstery
- Display Audio with Touch Screen
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Easy Select 4WD
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Keyless Entry
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Manual Shift Mode
- Manual Temperature Control
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Power Windows Lock - Driver Control
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Step Bumper
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Window Guard
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment with Hinged Lid
- Sunglass Holder
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Speed Sensing Front Wipers
- Side Window Demisters
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Touchscreen 6.1 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Underbody Protection
- USB Input Socket
- Vinyl Floor Covering
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $740
- Solid Paint
Current Mitsubishi Triton pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,300
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,400
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,900
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,000
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,800
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$48,300
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,600
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,000
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$33,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$32,100
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,100
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,300
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,700
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$40,100
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,700
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,500
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$47,000
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,800
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,000
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,500
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$31,200
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$42,000
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$39,740
|Glx (4X4) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$37,490
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$39,940
|Glx (4X4) Club Cab Chassis
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,940
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$43,690
|Glx (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$41,440
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$44,690
|Glx-R (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx-R (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$51,490
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$49,690
|Gls (4X4) Sport Edition Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$56,440
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,940
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$32,990
|Glx (4X2) C/Chas
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$30,740
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$40,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,440
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,190
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,940
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,940
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,090
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,840
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,690
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,340
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,290
|Glx (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$53,200
|Gls (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,700
|Gsr (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,700
|Glx (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$45,700
|Glx+ (4X4) Club Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,600
|Glx+ (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.4L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$55,700