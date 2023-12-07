Specifications for the 2020 Nissan Juke St+. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Nissan Juke St+ F16 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Tracking Front
|1561 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2636 mm
|Height
|1595 mm
|Length
|4210 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1251 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|648 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|479 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|46 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|123 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|160 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|180 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Tyre
|P215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|P215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Stabiliser Bar, Twist Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnfaaf16A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Headliner
- Black Rear Spoiler
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Look Instr Cluster/Speaker Surrounds
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Cabin Light - Front & Rear
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 4.2 Inch
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Intelligent Driver Alert
- Intelligent Emergency Braking
- Intelligent Lane Intervention
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Ride Control
- Intelligent Trace Control
- Interior Trim Special
- Intermittent Wipers - Speed Sensitive
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Jack Knife Key
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Gear Shift Boot
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Touchscreen 8 inch
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $600
- Solid Paint
Current Nissan Juke pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$27,800
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$30,500
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,800
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,800
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
