2020 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp P84 My21 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

34ab1be8/2020 peugeot 3008 gt sport 1 6 thp 1 6l petrol 4d wagon 04d20158
2020 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp P84 My21 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1587 mm
Ground Clearance 194 mm
Wheelbase 2675 mm
Height 1623 mm
Length 4447 mm
Width 1906 mm
Kerb Weight 1371 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 128 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6.3
CO2 Extra 117 g/km
CO2 Urban 147 g/km
CO2 Combined 128 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R19
Rear Tyre 205/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Pseudo Macpherson Stru
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Semi-Independent, Twist Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3M45Gfu@S123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured France

Current Peugeot 3008 pricing and specs

GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $56,000
GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon 1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD $80,800
GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $61,800
Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $48,800
GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $53,700