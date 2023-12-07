Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot 3008 GT Sport 1.6 Thp P84 My21 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1579 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|194 mm
|Wheelbase
|2675 mm
|Height
|1623 mm
|Length
|4447 mm
|Width
|1906 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1371 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|128 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6.3
|CO2 Extra
|117 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|147 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|128 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1650
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Independent, Pseudo Macpherson Stru
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Shock Absorber, Semi-Independent, Twist Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3M45Gfu@S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 290mm Rear Brakes
- 304mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Monitoring
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Advanced Driver Attention Alert
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Ambient Lighting - Colour
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Black Alloy Wheels
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Black Badges
- Black Headliner
- Black Pack
- Black Painted Roof
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Window Surrounds
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Console - Centre Floor
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Pedals
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Central Locking Remote Control - Additional Key
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Contrast Stitching - Steering Wheel
- Cyclist Recognition
- Dashboard Ambient Lighting - LED
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Distance Warning
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Flat Folding Front Passenger Seat
- Fog Lights - LED
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Front Wiper Cleaning System
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Instrument Cluster
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated Cup Holders - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Interior Lights - Rear with Timer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Leather & Chrome Gear Lever
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Cornering Lights
- Lane Positioning Assist
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10 inch Touch Screen
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Normal Mode
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way with Memory
- Peugeot i-Cockpit
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Air Conditioning Duct - Centre Console
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Sun & Sound Package
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Safety Pack
- Semi-autonomous Parallel Parking
- Semi-autonomous Parking Assist
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sports Bumper - Front
- Seat Cushion Length Adjustment
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smartphone Tray including Wireless Charging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Limit Recognition & Recommendation
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Front
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 19 inch
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer Multi-function
- Upholstery - Black
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Variable Luggage Compartment Floor Level
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Arch Extensions
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Cut
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
- Premium Paint - $1,050
- Sunroof - $1,990
- Standard Paint
Current Peugeot 3008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,000
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$80,800
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,800
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,800
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,700
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$77,500
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,300
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,800
|GT 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,400
|GT Sport 1.6L Thp AWD Phev 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Electronic, AWD
|$82,915
|GT Sport 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$63,390
|Allure 1.6 Thp 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,075