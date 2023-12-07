Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot Expert 150 Hdi Standard. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot Expert 150 Hdi Standard K0 My20 2.0L Diesel 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|188 mm
|Wheelbase
|3275 mm
|Height
|1930 mm
|Length
|4959 mm
|Width
|2010 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1883 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|195 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|162 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|216/65 R1C 106T
|Rear Tyre
|216/65 R1C 106T
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Pseudo Macpherson Stru, Reinforced Front Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Oblique Wishbone Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Vfahxn@Z123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Brake
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim Special
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Load Through Hatch
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Business Tables
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Speed Limit Warning
- Solid Paint
- Speed Recognition
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
Current Peugeot Expert pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$44,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$45,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,000
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,000
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$35,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,800
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,300
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$39,600
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$43,490
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$49,990
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$46,990
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$52,490
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,990