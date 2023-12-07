Specifications for the 2020 Peugeot Expert 150 Hdi Standard. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Peugeot Expert 150 Hdi Standard My19 2.0L Diesel 2D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1630 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1618 mm
|Ground Clearance
|188 mm
|Wheelbase
|3275 mm
|Height
|1930 mm
|Length
|4959 mm
|Width
|2010 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1883 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2730 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|162 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|140 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|195 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|162 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|216/65 R1C 106T
|Rear Tyre
|216/65 R1C 106T
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Pseudo Macpherson Stru, Reinforced Front Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Oblique Wishbone Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Vfahxgkz123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Brake
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim Special
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Load Through Hatch
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MirrorLink
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Business Tables
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Speed Limit Warning
- Solid Paint
- Speed Recognition
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Video Autonomous Emergency Braking
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $690
Current Peugeot Expert pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$44,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$45,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$42,100
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,000
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,000
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$35,900
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,200
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$41,700
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$38,800
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,300
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$39,600
|City Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$43,490
|Premium Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$49,990
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|Pro Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$46,990
|Premium Long 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$52,490
|Pro Short 4D Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,990