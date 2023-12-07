Specifications for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne 9Ya My20. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2020 Porsche Cayenne 9Ya My20 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1680 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1873 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1696 mm
|Length
|4918 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2060 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|845 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|175 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|287 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|209 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|1340
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19 Et47
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X19 Et54
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Quality Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Air Vent Special
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Humidity Sensor
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Painted Door Handles
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,720
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $4,490
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $3,570
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop - $3,570
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $850
- Alcantara Grab Handles - $1,760
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $800
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - $1,750
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $5,290
- All Season Tyres
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,020
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $7,260
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $10,130
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $3,270
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $10,510
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $12,630
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,150
- Black Door Handles - Exterior - $500
- Black Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Cabin Air Ionisation - $750
- Comfort Access System - $2,420
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $1,000
- Carbon Design Pack - $15,090
- Ceramic Brakes - $18,770
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors - $3,120
- Carbon Floor Mats - $2,160
- Carbon Onboard Folder - $1,630
- Compass Display - $850
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,020
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $6,370
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised - $6,370
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $1,490
- Door Courtesy Lights - $600
- Dynamic Chassis Control - $6,870
- Embossed Centre Console Armrests - $650
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,000
- Embossed Headrests - $950
- Exterior Pack - Black - $720
- Extended Trim Package - $2,160
- Front Apron - Sports Design - $6,470
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $370
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $910
- Heated Front Seats - $910
- Home Link - $600
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass - $2,570
- Heated Steering Wheel - $560
- Head Up Display - $3,070
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,630
- Interior Carbon Pack - $3,420
- Interior Pack - Painted - $3,720
- Interior Wood Pack - $1,630
- Interior Pack - Painted - Exterior Colour - $3,420
- Interior Trim Pack - $7,870
- Interior Trim Pack Premium - $10,580
- Leather Console Front & Rear - $3,500
- LED Tinted Matrix Headlights Dynamic Light System - $5,080
- Tinted Matrix Headlights Dynamic Light System - $2,860
- LED Dynamic Light System - $1,870
- Leather Grab Rails - $1,760
- Leather Interior Pack Partial Leather Seats
- Leather Int Pack Partial Leather Seats - Two Tone - $750
- Leather Interior Pack Leather Seats - $6,950
- Leather Int Pack Leather Seats - Premium Two-tone - $10,720
- Leather Interior Pack - Contrasting Int Colour - $4,070
- Leather Interior Pack - Interior Colour - $3,750
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $8,170
- Leather Key - $1,070
- Lane Keeping Assist - $1,220
- LED Matrix Dynamic Light System - $4,100
- Loadspace Management System - $800
- Leather Onboard Folder - $870
- Leather Pack Premium - $9,720
- Leather Seat Centre in Contrasting Colour - $2,980
- Massage Function Front Seats & Ventilation F & R - $6,350
- Massage Seats Front & Ventilation - $4,220
- Night View Assist - $4,650
- Off Road Pack - $3,750
- Personalised Floor Mats - $1,290
- Premium Gear Selector - $1,720
- Premium Interior Pack - Wood - $4,220
- Painted Key - $840
- Power Steering Plus - $600
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,630
- Rear Axle Steering - $4,300
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $1,220
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $1,220
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $5,210
- Roof Transport System - $1,650
- Surface Coated Brake - $6,250
- Sports Chrono Instrument Dials - $720
- Sports Chrono Package - $2,300
- Sports Chrono Package Plus - $2,300
- Sports Design Black Pack - $10,720
- Soft Door Close - $1,470
- Sports Exhaust System - $5,970
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Special Identifying Badging - $470
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear - $2,370
- Panoramic Sunroof Pack - $4,220
- Surround Sound System Premium - $12,470
- Sports Tail Pipes - $1,720
- Surround Sound System - $2,840
- Towbar System - $1,850
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED - $1,750
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats - $4,250
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,120
- Wheel Centres - Special - $340
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $1,490
Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$135,200
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$143,000
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$175,000
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$183,800
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$150,700
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$156,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$173,800
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$180,500
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$281,200
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$289,800
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$355,600
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$138,700
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$146,700
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$179,500
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$188,500
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$154,600
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$160,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$178,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$185,100
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$288,400
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$297,200
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$364,700
|Gts 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$209,600
|Gts 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$212,600