2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid 9Ya My20 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

f99c1e76/2020 porsche cayenne turbo s e hybrid 4 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04d00160
2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid 9Ya My20 4.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1687 mm
Tracking Rear 1670 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1673 mm
Length 4926 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2565 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3075 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 100 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 4.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Combined 100 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 770 Nm
Makimum Power 404 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 Zr21
Rear Tyre 315/35 Zr21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21 Et46
Rear Rim Size 11.0X21 Et58

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz9Yzkda00001
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700