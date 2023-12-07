WhichCar
2020 Porsche Macan Turbo 95B My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo 95B My21 2.9L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1660 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2807 mm
Height 1609 mm
Length 4696 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 1973 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2580 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 635 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 229 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 199 g/km
CO2 Urban 278 g/km
CO2 Combined 229 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 324 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/40 R21
Rear Tyre 295/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5X21
Rear Rim Size 10X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz95Zklb80028
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

