Specifications for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Veloce Series 2 My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1613 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1653 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2818 mm
|Height
|1648 mm
|Length
|4687 mm
|Width
|1903 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1619 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|161 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6B
|CO2 Extra
|137 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|205 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|161 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Front Alfa Link
|Rear Suspension
|Link With Vertical Rod, Rear Alfa Link
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zar?A??N??7123456
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 320mm Rear Brakes
- 330mm Front Brakes
- 3D Navigation
- Five Seat Interior
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Aluminium Interior Trim Inserts
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Quality System
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Black Headliner
- Black Steering Wheel
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Behaviour Warning
- Dark Exterior Accents
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Power Steering
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fix & Go Repair Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 7.0 Inch
- Instrument Cluster with Colour Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Passive Entry
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Air Vents
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- SDC Suspension
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 18 inch
- TFT Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Touchscreen 8.8 inch
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Wheel Finish - Dark
Optional Extras
- 20 inch Sport Wheels - $1,050
- Black Brake Calipers - $1,000
- Metallic Paint - $1,645
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane - $2,545
- Sound System with 14 Speakers - $1,650
- Standard Paint
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $595
- Tri-Coat Paint - $4,000
- Yellow Brake Calipers - $1,000
Current Alfa Romeo Stelvio pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$170,800
|Ti 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$76,000
|Veloce 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,300
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$175,200
|Ti 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$77,950
|Veloce 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,450
|Quadrifoglio 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$162,700