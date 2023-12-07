Specifications for the 2021 Aston Martin Dbx My21. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Aston Martin Dbx My21 4.0L Petrol 5D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1700 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1665 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|3060 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|5039 mm
|Width
|2050 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2245 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|283 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|231 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|372 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|283 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|405 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 Yr22
|Rear Tyre
|325/35 Yr22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|11.5Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Scfvtjaw3Mtv01234
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Active Anti Roll Stabilisation
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Mode
- Adaptive Variable Suspension
- Active Exhaust Valve System
- Acoustic Glass
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Ambient Interior LED Lighting Package
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Audio Streaming
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Battery Conditioning Connection
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cylinder Deactivation System
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Chrome Pedals
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Drive By Wire Throttle
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 10.25 inch
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electric Transfer Case
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Interior Carpeted
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Keyless Entry
- Keyless Start
- LED Approach Lamps
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Off Road Mode
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Seats 12 Way with Memory
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Aero Wing
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Signature Sound System
- Sports Pedals
- Panoramic Sunroof with Manual Blind
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- TFT Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Twin Front Armrests
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Bonnet
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Yellow Brake Calipers
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Headlining - $4,160
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $2,770
- All Season Tyres
- Alloy Wheels - Premium - $8,340
- Black Brake Calipers - $2,770
- Bonnet Blades - Gloss Black - $1,940
- Bonnet Blades - Satin Chrome - $1,940
- Black Side Vents - $1,940
- Carbon Fibre Twill Exterior Pack - Lower - $27,820
- Carbon Fibre Twill Exterior Pack - Upper - $19,470
- Carbon Fibre Premium Exterior Badging - $13,900
- Carbon Fibre Side Vents - $6,950
- Carbon Fibre Twill - Underbonnet - $13,900
- Carbon Fibre Wheel Centre Caps - $1,380
- Convenience Key - $1,940
- Contemporary Leather - $6,110
- Convenience Pack - $4,160
- Contrast Stitching - $1,940
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,380
- Comfort Steering Wheel - $2,220
- Carbon Twill Inlays - $4,160
- Elegance Pack - $8,340
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - Lower - $2,770
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - Upper - $11,120
- Exclusive Paint - $22,250
- Grey Brake Calipers - $2,770
- Home Link - $830
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate - $1,380
- Heated Steering Wheel - $1,100
- Interior Jewellery Pack - $2,770
- Interior Jewellery Pack - Carbon Fibre - $15,290
- Inlays - $13,900
- Indulgence Pack - $5,560
- Leather Headlining - $5,560
- Leather Interior Exclusive - $27,820
- Metallic Paint - $4,720
- Painted Brake Calipers - Premium - $6,950
- Paint Colour Special
- Personalised Floor Mats - Leather Edging - $1,940
- Premium Mats - $1,940
- Paint Protection Film - Extended - $4,160
- Pearlescent Paint Special - $36,160
- Premium Paint - $11,120
- Prestige Paint - $13,900
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory - $1,380
- Red Brake Calipers - $2,770
- Rear Privacy Glass - $2,770
- Special Identifying Badging - $2,770
- Premium Sound System - $4,160
- Summer Tyres
- Towbar - $2,770
- Touch Pad - $1,380
- Tinted Rear Lights - LED - $1,380
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats - $2,770
