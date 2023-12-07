Specifications for the 2021 Audi Q3 40 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Q3 40 TFSI Quattro F3 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|191 mm
|Wheelbase
|2677 mm
|Height
|1640 mm
|Length
|4485 mm
|Width
|1849 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1545 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2055 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|163 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|230 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|187 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3900
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|320 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf31K1000697
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Black Headliner
- Bench Seat Rear
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Storage
- Cloth Headlining
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Convenience Pack
- Connect Plus
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Courtesy Lights
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Google Services
- Heated Washer Jets
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Colour Composition MIB3 Media Platform
- Navigation System
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Rain Sensor
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Selective Catalytic Reduction
- Security Services
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Torque Vectoring Control
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- 3D Surround Sound System - $1,300
- 19 inch Sport Wheels - 5 arm Matt Titanium - $1,625
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $650
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,300
- Heated Front Seats - $780
- Headlining Special
- Metallic Paint - $1,625
- Park Pack - $1,170
- Premium Package - $2,925
- Solid Paint
- Solid Paint Special - $780
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Tinted/Electric Sun Shade - $2,925
Current Audi Q3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$57,950
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$60,750
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$54,100
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$64,200
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$66,600
