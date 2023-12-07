Specifications for the 2021 Audi Q5 40 TDI Quattro Launch Ed Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Q5 40 TDI Quattro Launch Ed Mhev Fy My21 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|197 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1657 mm
|Length
|4663 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1880 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|143 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|131 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|160 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|143 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfyxk2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Navigation
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Air Conditioning Rear Digital Display
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Assist
- Ambient Lighting - Colour
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Body Coloured Lower Bumpers & Wheel Arch Trims
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Black Window Surrounds - Exterior
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Contrast Stitching - Armrests
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extended Upholstery Package
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Exterior Pack - Black - Includes Black Mirror Caps
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Google Services
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack - Colour
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Door Armrest/s
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- LED Position Lights
- Load Protection Net
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Tinted/Electric Sun Shade
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Steering Wheel with Hands-on Detection
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $2,000
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $4,400
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Climate Front Cup Holder - $390
- Contrast Colour Lower Bumpers & Wheel Arch Trims - $520
- Comfort Pack - $1,690
- Gloss Black Interior Accents - $450
- Inlays - Black - $520
- Metallic Paint
- OLED Tail Lights - $2,500
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,000
- Technik Pack - $5,000
Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,250
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$67,900
|40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,900
|40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$74,888
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,269
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$83,400
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$90,469
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$85,669
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$94,569
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$101,575
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,875
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$73,400
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,000
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,400
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$97,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$106,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$114,600
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,600
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,800
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,200
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,700
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$95,200
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$103,900
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$111,700