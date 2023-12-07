Specifications for the 2021 Audi Q5 50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Q5 50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev Fy My21 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1626 mm
|Ground Clearance
|197 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1657 mm
|Length
|4663 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2010 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|CO2 Emissions
|180 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|154 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|224 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|180 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfyxk2123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D Navigation
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Air Conditioning Rear Digital Display
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Dynamic Headlight Range Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Entry & Exit Function
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Assist
- Audi Pre-sense
- Assistance Services
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Body Coloured Lower Bumpers & Wheel Arch Trims
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Connect Plus
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Digital Instrument Display
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Front Grille Special
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Google Services
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Interior Lighting Pack - Colour
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- LED Position Lights
- Load Protection Net
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Music Interface
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Drivers Side
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- S Line Body Styling
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smartphone Interface
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sunroof - Panoramic/Tinted/Electric Sun Shade
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sill Trims - Aluminium Inlays Illuminated
- Storage Package
- Subwoofer & Amplifier
- Steering Wheel with Hands-on Detection
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit Plus
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- 3D Sound System - Premium - $2,000
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $4,400
- Ambient Lighting - Colour - $520
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,300
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Bench Seat Rear Plus with Sliding & Reclining - $900
- Climate Front Cup Holder - $390
- Contrast Colour Lower Bumpers & Wheel Arch Trims - $900
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,300
- Gloss Black Interior Accents - $450
- Headliner - Grey
- Inlays - Wood
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- OLED Tail Lights - $2,500
- Paint Colour Special - $1,990
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,000
- Technik Pack - $3,900
Current Audi Q5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,250
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$67,900
|40 TDI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,900
|40 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$75,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$74,888
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,500
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$81,269
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$83,400
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$90,469
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$85,669
|45 TFSI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$94,569
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$101,575
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$108,875
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$73,400
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,000
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,400
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$89,900
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$97,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$106,600
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$114,600
|35 TDI Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$71,600
|40 TDI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$84,800
|45 TFSI Quattro Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,200
|40 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$87,700
|45 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Hybrid, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$95,200
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$103,900
|55 TFSI E Quattro S Line Phev 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$111,700