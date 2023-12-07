WhichCar
2021 Audi Q7 55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4M My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

1b1b1eb3/2021 audi q7 55 tfsi s line quattro mhev 3 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04f00164
2021 Audi Q7 55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev 4M My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Audi Q7 55 TFSI S Line Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1668 mm
Tracking Rear 1687 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2999 mm
Height 1781 mm
Length 5067 mm
Width 1970 mm
Kerb Weight 2215 kg
Gcm 6500 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 215 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 186 g/km
CO2 Urban 263 g/km
CO2 Combined 215 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1370
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R21
Rear Tyre 285/40 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Variable Damping System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzz4M7Ld000246
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

