2021 Audi Q8 55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4M My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

22081ee1/2021 audi q8 55 tfsi quattro s line mhev 3 0l hybrid 4d wagon 04d2015a
2021 Audi Q8 55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev 4M My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2021 Audi Q8 55 TFSI Quattro S Line Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1682 mm
Tracking Rear 1701 mm
Ground Clearance 203 mm
Wheelbase 3004 mm
Height 1749 mm
Length 5005 mm
Width 1995 mm
Kerb Weight 2265 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 184 g/km
CO2 Urban 254 g/km
CO2 Combined 210 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2900
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R21
Rear Tyre 285/45 R21
Front Rim Size 10Jx21
Rear Rim Size 10Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension 5 Links, Anti Roll Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzf1Zjd123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Slovakia

Current Audi Q8 pricing and specs

55 E-Tron 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $150,700
55 E-Tron 4D Sportback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $162,400
55 E-Tron Launch Edition 4D Wagon Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD $162,400
50 TDI Quattro S Line Mhev 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $132,269
50 TDI Quattro Dynamic Black 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD $138,769