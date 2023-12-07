Specifications for the 2021 Audi Sq2 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Sq2 2.0 TFSI Quattro 3Y My21 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1551 mm
|Wheelbase
|2594 mm
|Height
|1524 mm
|Length
|4216 mm
|Width
|1802 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1535 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2060 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|154 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|213 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|176 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|221 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzga6Ma000520
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 3D View
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Protection
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Assist
- Aluminium Look Interior Elements
- Ambient Lighting - Colour
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Lower Body Section
- Blade - Silver
- Black Headliner
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cruise Control with Braking Function
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Driver Foot Rest
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Aluminium Look
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- High Beam Assist
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Handwriting Recognition
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Elements in Leatherette
- Inlays Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Matrix Dynamic Light System
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media System with 8.3 inch Touchscreen
- Multi-media Interface
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Preventative Closing of Windows & Sunroof
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Premium Mats
- Progressive Steering
- Pre-sense Basic
- Pre-sense City
- Parking System Plus
- Power Tailgate
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- S Body Styling
- Storage Compartment Package
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smartphone Interface
- Sports Seats - Front
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Stainless Steel Pedals
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Sill Trims - Special
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Steering Wheel with Logo
- Tailgate Height - Programable
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Upholstery - Black/Red
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheel Finish - Diamond Turned
- Wheel Finish - Grey
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $1,560
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blade - Body Colour
- Blade - Manhattan Grey Metallic
- Blade - Matte Titanium Grey - $481
- Extended Black Styling Package - $1,560
- Metallic Paint
- Nappa Leather - Special
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Rear Privacy Glass - $975
- S Model Bumpers in Contrasting Paint - $390
- Solid Paint
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass - $2,405
Current Audi Sq2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$68,200
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$70,800
|2.0 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$64,400