Specifications for the 2021 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev Spec Edtn. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Sq5 3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev Spec Edtn Fy My20 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1636 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1634 mm
|Length
|4671 mm
|Width
|1898 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2055 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|177 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|163 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|202 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|177 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3850
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|255 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfyxl2123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 375mm Front Brakes
- 3D Sound System 2 (SS19 & SUBW & DAMP)
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Air Conditioning Rear Digital Display
- Adaptive Dampers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Entry & Exit Function
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Active Lane Assist
- Adjustable Rear Seat
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- Around View Monitor
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Black Exterior Highlights
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Headliner
- Bench Seat Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Black Window Surrounds
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Centre Console Storage
- Chassis Control - Sports Chassis
- CD/DVD Player
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Convenience Key
- Collision Avoidance System
- Contrast Stitching
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Dynamic Turning Lights
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extended Upholstery Package
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Exterior Pack - Black
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Following Distance Indicator
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment - Ventilated
- Google Services
- Head Airbags
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets
- Handwriting Recognition
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels - Special
- Inlays - Carbon
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Leather Accented Centre Console
- Leather Accented Door Armrest/s
- Light & Rain Sensor
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media System with 8.3 inch Touchscreen
- Multi-media Interface
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Seats Front
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Nappa Leather
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System Plus
- Power Tailgate
- Power Tailgate Release
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Collision Mitigation
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Hatch Mounted
- Rear Seat Remote Release
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- S Body Styling
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Surround Camera System
- 40/20/40 folding rear seats with centre armrest
- S Line Bumpers - Front & Rear
- Smartphone Interface
- Smartphone Pack
- Storage Nets - Back of Front Seats
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Storage Package
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Indicator
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Voice Recognition System
- Wheels Polished
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wireless Phone Charge
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $2,150
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $500
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,100
- Climate Front Cup Holder - $350
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors - $1,250
- Cargo/Lugg Area Rails System & Load Securing Kit - $455
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $750
- Metallic Paint
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Quattro Sport Differential - $2,950
Current Audi Sq5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$110,875
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,469
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$119,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$122,300