Specifications for the 2021 Audi Sq5 TDI Quattro Mhev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Sq5 TDI Quattro Mhev Fy My21 3.0L Hybrid 4D Sportback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1632 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1636 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Wheelbase
|2832 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4689 mm
|Width
|1893 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2085 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|160 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|231 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|251 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzfy4M2000699
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 330mm Rear Brakes
- 375mm Front Brakes
- 3D Sound System 2 (SS19 & SUBW & DAMP)
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Apple Car Play
- Air Conditioning Rear Digital Display
- Adaptive Dampers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Audi Drive Select
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Automatic Entry & Exit Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Lane Assist
- Aluminium Exterior Mirror Housings
- Assistance Services
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Black Interior Accents
- Body Coloured Lower Bumpers & Wheel Arch Trims
- Black Headliner
- Bench Seat Rear Plus with Sliding & Reclining
- Bluetooth Connectivity - Multi-connection
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Centre Console Lighting
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Colour Digital Instrument Display
- Cloth Headlining
- Convenience Key - Full Keyless Entry & Start
- Collision Avoidance System
- Contrast Stitching - Front Seats
- Contrast Stitching - Rear Seats
- Cross Traffic Assist - Rear
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Indicators - Front
- Dynamic Indicators - Rear
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electromechanical Park Brake
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Entrance Lighting
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extended Upholstery Package
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - Contrast Stitching
- Frameless Rear View Mirror
- Google Services
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- High Visibility Vest/s
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Handwriting Recognition
- Headlight Washer System
- Hybrid Drive System
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Illuminated Door Trim - Front
- Illuminated Door Trim - Rear
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Interior Lighting Pack - Colour
- Inlays - Aluminium
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Centre Console
- Leather Accented Door Armrest/s
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Luggage Compartment Nets
- Lane Change Warning
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- LED Matrix Headlights
- LED Turning Lights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Luggage Retention Strap
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Motorway Light Function
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- MMI Touch Control Panel
- Music Interface
- Music Streaming
- Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Park Assist
- Phone Box Light
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 4-way
- Power Lumbar Support Passenger 4-way
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Pre-sense City
- Pre-sense - Rear
- Pre-sense - Front
- Parking System plus Fr & R with Visual Display
- Quad-Tip Exhaust
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Airbags Rear Compartment
- Side Assist
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Surround Camera System
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension Sport - $2,250
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch
- Climate Front Cup Holder - $390
- Contrast Colour Lower Bumpers & Wheel Arch Trims - $900
- Exterior Pack - Black - $1,100
- Inlays - Black - $520
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,200
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front - $700
- OLED Tail Lights - $2,500
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Quattro Sport Differential - $2,990
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $800
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $800
- Solid Paint
- Ventilated Front Sport Seats
Current Audi Sq5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$110,875
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,469
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$119,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$125,400
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$116,700
|3.0 TDI Quattro Mhev 4D Sportback
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr, AWD
|$122,300