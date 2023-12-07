Specifications for the 2021 Audi Sq8 TDI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Audi Sq8 TDI Quattro 4M My22 4.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1684 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1703 mm
|Wheelbase
|2996 mm
|Height
|1708 mm
|Length
|5006 mm
|Width
|1995 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2440 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|CO2 Emissions
|205 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|193 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|227 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|205 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|320 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 R22
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzf13Ld000053
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 3D View
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Attention Assist
- Adaptive Air Suspension Sport
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Audi Pre-sense
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated - Personalised
- Assistance Pack
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- Audi Connect
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- All Weather Light Function
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Blind Spot Warning
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Car Finder with Remote Signal
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Cover - Electric
- Convenience Key
- Cornering Lamps
- Collision Avoidance System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Amplifier
- Dynamic All Wheel Steering
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Display Screen 12.3 Inch
- Display Screen 8.6 Inch
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Dynamic Turning Lights
- Dynamic Indicators
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Embossed Seats
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Exit Warnings System
- Electronic Wheel-selective Torque Control
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Centre Armrest - Adjustable
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Following Distance Indicator
- Front Grille Special
- Gesture Control
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlight Range Adjustment
- Head Restraints
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Head Up Display
- Heated Washer Jets - Exterior Mirrors
- Instrument Cluster - Configurable
- Interior Lighting Pack
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Pack
- Intersection Crossing Assist
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Kerb View Function
- Light & Rain Sensor
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Indicators
- LED Position Lights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Leather Upholstery
- Loose Wheel Detection
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL
- Multi-media Interface
- Multi-media System with 10.1 inch Touch Screen
- Navigation System
- Navigation Plus
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Park Assist Plus
- Power Door Closing
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Predictive Efficiency Assist
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated & Memory
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Tailgate
- Roadside Assist Support Package
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Bumper Special
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- S Body Styling
- Surround Camera System
- Security Pack
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Self-locking Centre Differential
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Seats - Front
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tinted
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Turn Assist
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Cockpit
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Headlining - Black - $2,800
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $1,000
- Black Style Pack - $1,850
- Ceramic Brakes with Painted Caliper - $19,500
- Dynamic Pack - $10,900
- Exclusive Paint - $6,800
- Inlays - Carbon - $1,950
- Inlays - Wood - $400
- Metallic Paint
- Massage Seats Front & Ventilation - $1,050
- Night View Assist - $4,900
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $900
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $900
- Sensory Package - $13,900
- Solid Paint
- Towbar System - $1,500
