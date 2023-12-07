Specifications for the 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed My21 6.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1689 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1707 mm
|Wheelbase
|2995 mm
|Height
|1728 mm
|Length
|5144 mm
|Width
|2010 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2508 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|296 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|217 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|430 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|296 g/km
|Engine
|Tturbo Dir & Indirfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|900 Nm
|Makimum Power
|467 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/40 Zr22
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 Zr22
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Sjaan14V3Nc000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Five Seat Interior
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Acoustic Glass
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type - Black
- Air Suspension
- Aluminium Surround - Exterior Windows
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Continuously Controlled Damping
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System
- Centre Torsen Differential
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamica Dashboard
- Dinamica Gear Lever
- Dinamica Headlining
- Dinamica Steering Wheel
- Dynamic Ride
- Easy Access System - Drivers Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Engine Drag Torque Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Exit Warnings System
- Front Apron - Body Colour
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front LED Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Front Spoiler
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Integrated Infotainment System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keybox
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- LED Matrix Headlights
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- My Bentley Connected Car Services
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Preparation
- Off Road ESP
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Permanent AWD
- Painted Brake Calipers - Front
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seats 16 Way with Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Power Steering Variable
- Power Tailgate
- Power Latching Front Doors
- Red Brake Calipers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Safeguard
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Front Centre Armrest
- Storage Compartment - Front Door/s
- Storage Compartment - Rear Door/s
- Special Identifying Badging
- Signature Sound System
- Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Summer Tyres
- Special Veneer - Black
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Front Lights
- Through Loading System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Rear Lights
- Touchscreen 10.9 inch
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Touchscreen Remote
- Twin Front Armrests
- Upholstery - Dinamica
- USB-C Input Socket/s
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Vented Guards - Front
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Apple Car Play
- Wheel Finish - Silver
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Welcome Lights
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Four Seat Comfort Specification with Rear Console - $22,279
- Five Seat Comfort Specification - $11,361
- Seven Seat Interior - $7,486
- All Terrain Specification - $9,560
- Carbon-Ceramic Brakes with Black Painted Calipers - $31,160
- Configurable Interior Mood Lighting - $1,008
- Contrast Stitching - $5,162
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,737
- Comfort Seats Front - $7,693
- Digital TV - $2,646
- Home Link - $765
- Loadspace Management System - $922
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $15,051
- Metallic Paint Special - $12,334
- NAIM Audio System - $17,632
- Parking Heater - $4,991
- Rear Privacy Glass - $2,567
- Satin Paint - $61,418
- Smoke Pack - $1,266
- Solid Paint
- Solid Paint Premium - $15,051
- Solid Paint Special - $12,334
- Sunshine Specification - $4,462
- Special Veneer - $5,770
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $1,494
- Towbar - $2,388
- Touring Specification - $16,981
- Two-tone Paint - $32,897
- Unique Clock Finish - $8,201
- Valet Key - $601
- Welcome Lights LED - $2,195
- Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit - $286
Current Bentley Bentayga pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$438,900
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$496,400
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$365,300
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$420,900
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$434,400
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$442,400
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$475,800
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$325,600
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$350,200
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$450,200
|Speed 4D Wagon
|6.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$514,400
|V8 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$378,600
|S (Hybrid) Black Edition 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$513,300
|S Black Edition 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$532,900
|S (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|$450,900
|S (Hybrid) Black Edition 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|N/A
|S Black Edition 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|N/A
|S (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD
|N/A