2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Edition My21 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab Utility

f2e22639/2021 chevrolet silverado 1500 ltz premium edition 6 2l petrol crew cab utility 0535017a
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Edition My21 6.2L Petrol Crew Cab Utility details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 10 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Ltz Premium Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1743 mm
Tracking Rear 1728 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 3744 mm
Height 1915 mm
Length 5885 mm
Width 2063 mm
Kerb Weight 2588 kg
Gcm 7160 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 4500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 712 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 91 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 624 Nm
Makimum Power 313 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/60 R20 Sl
Rear Tyre 275/60 R20 Sl
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Twin Tube Shock Absorbers
Rear Suspension Twin Tube Shock Absorbers

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1Gcuygel3Kz368791
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured United States Of America

Current Chevrolet Silverado pricing and specs

1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up 6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $130,500
1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up 6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $138,000
1500 Ltz Premium Crew Cab P/Up 6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $140,300
1500 Zr2 Crew Cab P/Up 6.2L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $148,400