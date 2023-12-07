WhichCar
2021 Citroen C3 Aircross Shine 1.2 P/Tech 82 B618 My20 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Citroen C3 Aircross Shine 1.2 P/Tech 82 B618 My20 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2021 Citroen C3 Aircross Shine 1.2 P/Tech 82. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1712 mm
Tracking Rear 1734 mm
Ground Clearance 253 mm
Wheelbase 2604 mm
Height 1605 mm
Length 4155 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1091 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 840 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 118 g/km
CO2 Urban 206 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/50 R17
Rear Tyre 205/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf72Rhnzw&4123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured France