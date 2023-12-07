Specifications for the 2021 Ford Endura St-Line (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Ford Endura St-Line (AWD) Ca My20 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1645 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1643 mm
|Ground Clearance
|207 mm
|Wheelbase
|2849 mm
|Height
|1751 mm
|Length
|4834 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2066 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2665 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|599 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|152 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|216 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|176 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|2Fmtk%Aa$Ab123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Canada
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Curve System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Alloy Pedals
- Audio Remote Control
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Kit Sports
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Compact disc player
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Climatised Front Seats
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cornering Lamps
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Dual Exhaust Tips
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Fog Lights - LED
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Start Assist
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intelligent Speed Assist
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights
- LED Indicators
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Overhead Console/s
- Painted Grille
- Push Button Start
- Post Collision Braking
- Pre-Collision Brake Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 10 way
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rotary E-Shifter
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Reverse Camera Washer
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smart Key
- Solid Paint
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Traction Control System
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Active Park Assist - $1,000
- Prestige Paint - $600
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $1,600
- Panoramic Sunroof Sliding with Power Blind - $2,500
- Sound System with 12 Speakers - $1,000
- Towbar - $1,000