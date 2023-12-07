WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Puma
  4. St-Line

2021 Ford Puma St-Line Jk My22.25 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

83f01a3d/2021 ford puma st line 1 0l petrol 5d hatchback 04d40160
2021 Ford Puma St-Line Jk My22.25 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Light

Specifications for the 2021 Ford Puma St-Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Puma News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1562 mm
Tracking Rear 1567 mm
Ground Clearance 164 mm
Wheelbase 2588 mm
Height 1552 mm
Length 4207 mm
Width 1805 mm
Kerb Weight 1263 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1760 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 121 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 108 g/km
CO2 Urban 143 g/km
CO2 Combined 121 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Dir/Indir Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf02Xxerk2%$12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Light
Country Manufactured Romania

Current Ford Puma pricing and specs

My 23.75 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $30,200
St-Line 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $32,500
St-Line V 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $35,700
My 23.75 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $30,840
St-Line 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $33,190
St-Line V 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $36,390