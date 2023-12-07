Specifications for the 2021 Ford Ranger Raptor X 2.0 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Ford Ranger Raptor X 2.0 (4X4) Px Mkiii My21.75 2.0L Diesel Double Cab P/Up
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|10 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1710 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1710 mm
|Ground Clearance
|283 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1873 mm
|Length
|5398 mm
|Width
|2028 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2342 kg
|Gcm
|5350 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3090 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|748 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|194 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|243 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|212 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/70 R17
|Rear Tyre
|285/70 R17
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mpbumfe60Kx208468
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- All Terrain Pack
- All Terrain Tyres
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- All Surface Progress Control
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Contrast Stitching - Dashboard
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Alert System
- Driver Monitoring
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Bumper Special
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box
- Fog Lights - LED
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- HID Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Load Adaptive Control
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Matte Finish Exterior Trim
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- FORD MYKEY
- Over The Top Stripes
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Painted Door Handles - Special
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Premium Mats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate Lock (CLR)
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows Front
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Bumper Special
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Red Stitching on Steering Wheel
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Smart Key
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Side Steps
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Towbar
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate with Lift Assistance
- Towing Hook - Front & Rear
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Solid Paint
Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,630
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,980
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$52,480
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,880
|Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) C/Chas
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$36,880
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Super Cab Chassis
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$39,380
|Xl 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$43,280
|Platinum 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$80,640
|Raptor 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$90,440
|Sport 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$66,140
|Sport 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$71,340
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$66,940
|Xlt 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$68,840
|Wildtrak 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$69,640
|Wildtrak 3.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$74,840
|Xlt 2.0 Hi-Rider (4X2) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$56,440
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Super Cab Pick Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,640
|Xlt 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$63,640