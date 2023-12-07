Specifications for the 2021 Ford Transit Custom 340L Dciv (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Ford Transit Custom 340L Dciv (Lwb) Vn My21.75 2.0L Diesel Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1720 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1720 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|3300 mm
|Height
|1975 mm
|Length
|5339 mm
|Width
|2032 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2147 kg
|Gcm
|4365 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3400 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1253 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|197 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6.2
|CO2 Extra
|174 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|197 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|390 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wfoyxxttgydc12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Vans/Cc 2.5-3.5T
|Country Manufactured
|Turkey
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 230V Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adjustable Drivers Seat - 10 Way
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- AppLink
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- Barn Doors - Special Opening Angle
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Black Grille
- Bulkhead
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bench Seat Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Crosswind Assist
- Driver Armrest/s
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Seats - All
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Engine Immobiliser
- Load Adaptive Control
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- FORD MYKEY
- Painted Bumpers - Black
- Pre-Collision Braking System
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 2 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Roof Rack - Integrated
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sliding Doors Dual
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Sliding Door - Left Hand Side
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- SYNC3 Communications System
- Technology Pack
- Trailer Stability Control
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- USB Input Socket
- Wheel Centres
Optional Extras
- Dual Side Doors
- Dual Side Doors - Windows
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Rear Lift Door - $550
- Satellite Navigation - $600
- Solid Paint
- Single Side Door - Glazed
- Special Vehicle Option Paint - $1,250
Current Ford Transit Custom pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|340L (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,390
|340S (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,390
|340L Dciv (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,390
|Trend (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,590
|Trend (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,590
|Sport Dciv (Lwb) Dual Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$62,990
|Sport (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,990