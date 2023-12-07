Specifications for the 2021 Hyundai Nexo F4 (Fcev). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Hyundai Nexo F4 (Fcev) Fe.v2 My22 Hydrogen 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hydrogen
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|1 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1614 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1625 mm
|Ground Clearance
|162 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1640 mm
|Length
|4670 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1814 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2340 kg
|Fuel
|Hydrogen
|Fuel Type
|Hydrogen/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|0.95 L/100km
|Engine
|Electric
|Power RPM
|5000
|Maxiumum Torque
|395 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19 98W
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19 98W
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +48
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +48
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhj0816Uju123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Auto Defog System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Acoustic Glass - Front
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bio Fibre Floor Carpet
- Bio Fibre Headlining
- Bio Plastic in Interior Trim
- Bio Paints Used on Interior Trim
- Black Rear Spoiler
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Driver Mode Selection
- D-Pillar Aerodynamic Air Tunnel
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO PLus Mode
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Selector
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- Front Centre Console Storage Area 12V plug
- Flush Fit Door Handles
- Front Grille Special
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- H2O Out Button
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Interior Alloy Effect Inserts
- Instrument Cluster Display - 10.25 Inch
- Interior Door Handles - Alloy Effect Finish
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- Leather Appointed Seats
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Lane Following Assist
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- LED Position Lights
- Lane/Road Edge Detection
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Lead Vehicle Start Alert
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 12.3 inch Touch Screen
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Normal Mode
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- Power Brake Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 10 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Power Mirrors
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Power Steering
- Parallel Smart Exit Function
- Power Sunroof With Power Blinds
- Power Sunroof - Glass
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Anti-trap - Driver
- Power Window Driver Auto Up/Down
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Remote Forward/Backward Parking Movement
- Roof Rails
- Roll-over Sensor
- Reverse Parallel & Perpendicular Parking Function
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Garnish - Silver
- Smart Key
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Smart Parking Assist
- Sunroof Tilt & Slide
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Charging Pad
- Wireless Device Charger
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint
- Metallic Paint
