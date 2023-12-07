WhichCar
2021 Land Rover Range Rover P400 Se Swb (294Kw) L460 My22 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1702 mm
Tracking Rear 1704 mm
Ground Clearance 219 mm
Wheelbase 2997 mm
Height 1870 mm
Length 5052 mm
Width 2047 mm
Kerb Weight 2387 kg
Gcm 6850 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3350 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 213 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.1 L/100km
CO2 Extra 177 g/km
CO2 Urban 275 g/km
CO2 Combined 213 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/50 R21 113
Rear Tyre 275/50 R21 113
Front Rim Size 8.5 Ch +43.5
Rear Rim Size 8.5 Ch +43.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salka9Aw3Na123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England

