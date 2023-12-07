WhichCar
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Di6 Hse (258Kw) L494 My21 3.0L Hybrid 5D Wagon

3c76217d/2021 land rover range rover sport di6 hse 258kw 3 0l hybrid 5d wagon 0508016d
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Di6 Hse (258Kw) L494 My21 3.0L Hybrid 5D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Di6 Hse (258Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1690 mm
Tracking Rear 1683 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 4879 mm
Width 1983 mm
Kerb Weight 2278 kg
Gcm 6600 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 222 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 305 g/km
CO2 Combined 222 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 258 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salwa2Aw0La000053
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Sport pricing and specs

D300 Se Dynamic (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $152,100
D350 Autobiography (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $192,800
D350 Hse Dynamic (258Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $169,600
P460E Phev Dynamic Hse (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $182,800
P460E Phev Dynamic Se (338Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $174,200