2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Phev Se (297Kw) L494 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Phev Se (297Kw) L494 My22 2.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Phev Se (297Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1692 mm
Tracking Rear 1686 mm
Ground Clearance 213 mm
Wheelbase 2923 mm
Height 1803 mm
Length 4879 mm
Width 2073 mm
Kerb Weight 2472 kg
Gcm 5700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 91 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 64 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 64 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 640 Nm
Makimum Power 297 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 8.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salwa2Aw0La000041
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured England

