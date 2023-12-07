WhichCar
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 Auric Edition (184Kw) L560 My22 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 Auric Edition (184Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1640 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Ground Clearance 214 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1683 mm
Length 4797 mm
Width 2041 mm
Kerb Weight 1883 kg
Gcm 4950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2550 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 82 L
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 159 g/km
CO2 Urban 221 g/km
CO2 Combined 182 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/55 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Salya2Ax3Mc123456
Country Manufactured England

Current Land Rover Range Rover Velar pricing and specs

P250 Dynamic Se (184Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $104,898
D300 Dynamic Se (221Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $122,553
P400 Autobiography (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $156,403
P400 Dynamic Hse (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $140,503
P400 Dynamic Se (294Kw) 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $131,198
Phev Dynamic Hse (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $143,508
Phev Dynamic Se (297Kw) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $132,153