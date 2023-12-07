Specifications for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue P400 (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue P400 (294Kw) L405 My21.5 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1693 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1685 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2922 mm
|Height
|1869 mm
|Length
|5000 mm
|Width
|2073 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2275 kg
|Gcm
|6640 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3140 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|104 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|215 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|177 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|282 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|215 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Electronic Air Suspension
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Salga2Au0La000333
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 365mm Rear Brakes
- 380mm Front Brakes
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Automatic Access Height
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Dynamics
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- All Surface Progress Control
- All Terrain Information Centre
- Aluminium Treadplates - Branded
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- Android Auto
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Accents - Satin
- Body Coloured Roof
- Bright Metal Pedals
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Configurable Autolock
- Cornering Brake Control
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Storage
- Centre Console with Armrest
- Cargo Cover - Hinged with Hardcover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Comfort Mode
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Configurable Single Point Entry
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver & Passenger Armrests
- Dual Integrated Tailpipes
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Digital TV
- Dynamic Mode
- Electronic Air Suspension
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Easy Boot Loading
- ECO Mode
- Electrically Heated Windscreen
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electrical Towing Preparation
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Follow Me Home Lighting
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Grey Brake Calipers
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Interior Accents Pack - Body Colour
- Interactive Driver Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Infotainment Protect
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Low Traction Launch
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Morzine Headlining
- Matrix-laser LED headlights with signature DRL
- Non-smoking Package
- Power Front Seats 20 Way - Heat F&R Pwr Rec Rear
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Professional Navigation System
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rotary Gear Selector
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Premium Infotainment System
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - Removed
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Soft Door Close
- Special Identifying Badging
- Speed Lowering Air Suspension
- Speed Limiting Device
- Seat Occupancy Detection - Passenger front
- Standard Glass
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel 20 inch
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tow Hitch Receiver
- Touch Pro 10 Inch
- Touch Pro Duo
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Terrain Response 2
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Speed Transfer Box
- Towing Eyes - Front & Rear
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Rear Disc Brakes
- Voice Recognition System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
- Winter Wiper Park Position
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $2,210
- Activity Key - $920
- Adaptive Cruise Control - $3,600
- Atlas Exterior Accents - $1,830
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,550
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels - $4,250
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,410
- Alloy Wheels Special 22 Inch - $5,960
- Black Brake Calipers - $800
- Black Painted Roof - $2,000
- Cabin Air Ionisation with Filter - $460
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting - $600
- CD/DVD Player
- Driver Assist Pack - $9,445
- Domestic Plug Socket - $130
- Driver Pack - $820
- Drive Pro Pack - $3,570
- Electric Cabin Pre-conditioning - $3,470
- Entertainment Pack - $7,980
- Exterior Pack - Black - $2,730
- Front Cooled Centre Console Box - $610
- Front Centre Console Refrigerator Compartment - $1,640
- Fog Lights - Front - $410
- Home Link - $700
- High Speed Emergency Braking
- Interior Trim Special
- Morzine Headlining - Ebony - $680
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,870
- No Badge
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Climate F&R, Pwr Rec Rear - $1,430
- Pwr Fr Seats 20 Way - Climate, Pwr Rec Rear Heated - $710
- Pwr Fr Sts 22 Way - Clim F&R, Mass Fr, Pwr Rec Rr - $4,900
- Park Pack - $1,280
- Park Pro Pack - $2,750
- Privacy Glass - $830
- Pixel LED Headlights with Signature DRL - $1,790
- Pixel Laser LED Headlights with Signature DRL - $6,940
- 10 Inch Rear Seat Entertainment - $5,460
- Surround Camera System - $1,370
- Secure Tracker - $1,330
- Secure Tracker Pro - $1,750
- Special Effect Paint - Gloss - $14,600
- Special Effect Paint - Satin - $20,550
- Shadow Exterior Pack - $1,830
- Solid Paint
- Sliding Panoramic S/Rf & Sun Blind/Auto Sun Blind - $4,420
- Fixed Panoramic S/Roof & Sun Blind/Auto Sun Blind - $3,570
- Suedecloth Headlining - $2,900
- Surround Sound System - $2,390
- Special Veneer - $680
- Special Veneer - Walnut - $1,370
- Spare Wheel 21 inch
- Spare Wheel 22 inch
- Tow Assist - Advanced - $410
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Gloss - $11,050
- Ultra Metallic Paint - Satin - $17,000
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,030
- Wade Sensing - $700