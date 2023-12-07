WhichCar
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue P400 (294Kw) L405 My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon

b16b1fc7/2021 land rover range rover vogue p400 294kw 3 0l hybrid 4d wagon 05190172
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue P400 (294Kw) L405 My22 3.0L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue P400 (294Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1693 mm
Tracking Rear 1685 mm
Ground Clearance 220 mm
Wheelbase 2922 mm
Height 1869 mm
Length 5000 mm
Width 2073 mm
Kerb Weight 2275 kg
Gcm 6640 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3140 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 104 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 215 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 9.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 177 g/km
CO2 Urban 282 g/km
CO2 Combined 215 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 294 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/55 R20
Rear Tyre 255/55 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Salga2Au0La000333
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured England