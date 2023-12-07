WhichCar
2021 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X4) Standard Tray B30C 3.0L Diesel 2D Freestyle Cab Chass

9add22af/2021 mazda bt 50 xt 4x4 standard tray 3 0l diesel 2d freestyle cab chass 04f80164
2021 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X4) Standard Tray B30C 3.0L Diesel 2D Freestyle Cab Chass details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2021 Mazda BT-50 Xt (4X4) Standard Tray. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 235 mm
Wheelbase 3125 mm
Height 1800 mm
Length 5280 mm
Width 1870 mm
Kerb Weight 1955 kg
Gcm 5950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1145 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 206 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 174 g/km
CO2 Urban 262 g/km
CO2 Combined 206 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/65 R17
Rear Tyre 255/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Leaf Spring - Heavy Duty, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

