2021 Mazda CX-9 Azami (AWD) Le Cx9L 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2021 Mazda CX-9 Azami (AWD) Le Cx9L 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2021 Mazda CX-9 Azami (AWD) Le. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1663 mm
Tracking Rear 1663 mm
Ground Clearance 222 mm
Wheelbase 2930 mm
Height 1747 mm
Length 5075 mm
Width 1969 mm
Kerb Weight 2000 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2575 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 575 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 206 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 171 g/km
CO2 Urban 267 g/km
CO2 Combined 206 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/50 R20
Rear Tyre 255/50 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Tc4Wla00123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mazda CX-9 pricing and specs

Azami (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $61,800
Azami (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $60,400
Azami (AWD) Le 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $57,300
GT (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD $57,000
GT (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $55,600