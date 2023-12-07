Specifications for the 2021 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43 4Matic Edition 43. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2021 Mercedes-AMG Glc 43 4Matic Edition 43 X253 My21 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Auto Torque Clu
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1614 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|193 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Height
|1638 mm
|Length
|4668 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1912 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|201 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|239 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|201 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|287 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21 Et40
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5Jx21 Et22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|W&*2539642#000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Attention Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Brakes
- Advanced Connectivity Plus
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Emergency Call (eCall)
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Agility Control Suspension
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- AMG Radiator Grille
- AMG Ride Control
- AMG Performance Exhaust System
- AMG Styling
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Drying Function
- Black Roof Lining
- Blind Spot Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Rear Seat
- Central Locking Interior Switch
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Proof Window Locks
- Crash Sensor
- Crash Responsive Emergency Lighting
- Comfort Seats Front
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Dynamic Select
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Daytime Running Lights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Extra USB Socket/s
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Seats - All
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Head Restraints
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Interior Surveillance System
- Keyless Start
- LED Headlights
- Leather Interior Two-Tone
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Locking Verification
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Maintenance Interval Indicator
- Mercedes Me Connect
- Multi-media Pack
- Nappa Leather Two-tone
- Navigation System
- Night Pack
- Park Pack
- Parktronic
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Pre-collision Systems
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Collision Prevention
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Locking/Unlocking
- Remote Operated Power Tailgate
- Roll Stability Control
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - 2nd Row Seats side
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Selective Damping System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Brakes
- Sports Steering
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Surround Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Telediagnostics
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Touch Pad Centre Console
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Two-tone Wheels
- Urban Guard Vehicle Protection
- Upholstery - Artico
- USB Input Socket
- Virtual Image Projection
- Vision Pack
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Tracker
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Magno Paint
